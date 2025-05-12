KP Governor Appreciates Youth Activist For Supporting Govt In Countering Misinformation
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 12, 2025 | 06:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) In a bid to recognise youth-led efforts against disinformation, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Monday awarded Hassan Nisar founder and CEO of Metrix Pakistan with an official appreciation and souvenir for his “remarkable contributions” in tackling misinformation, supporting under-resourced government departments, and assisting the Governor House in strengthening its digital presence.
At a ceremony held at the Governor House on Monday, Mr. Kundi said: “Pakistan needs youth like Hassan Nisar dedicated, visionary and committed to national service through digital literacy and civic innovation.”
Hassan, who has been working closely with government institutions for over eight years, has collaborated with all four provincial administrations to combat misinformation on social media, particularly during periods of national crisis. His recent efforts during heightened cross-border tensions — including the digital information management around the India-Pakistan standoff — were described as “critical” by officials.
In addition to offering technical assistance to more than 20 deputy commissioners, police departments, and other civil bodies across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nisar also provided strategic support to the Governor House KP, helping streamline its social media operations, improve public communication, and curb the spread of false narratives.
Speaking to Media, Nisar said: “Misinformation is not just a technological issue — it’s a threat to national cohesion. Our work at Metrix Pakistan is rooted in the belief that informed societies are stronger societies.”
Established in 2022, Metrix Pakistan has grown into one of the country’s largest youth-driven working in education, technology, and media literacy. The organisation has trained thousands of young people from underprivileged regions and played a pivotal role in enhancing digital governance capacity at the grassroots level.
Nisar’s work has received recognition from several national and international organisations, including civil society networks and public-sector institutions. He has previously been awarded for his role in civic tech, youth engagement, and community resilience.
“Empowering institutions to speak credibly and consistently online is essential in today’s age of information warfare,” he added.
