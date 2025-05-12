Open Menu

KP Governor Appreciates Youth Activist For Supporting Govt In Countering Misinformation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 12, 2025 | 06:20 PM

KP Governor appreciates youth activist for supporting Govt in countering misinformation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) In a bid to recognise youth-led efforts against disinformation, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Monday awarded Hassan Nisar founder and CEO of Metrix Pakistan with an official appreciation and souvenir for his “remarkable contributions” in tackling misinformation, supporting under-resourced government departments, and assisting the Governor House in strengthening its digital presence.

At a ceremony held at the Governor House on Monday, Mr. Kundi said: “Pakistan needs youth like Hassan Nisar dedicated, visionary and committed to national service through digital literacy and civic innovation.”

Hassan, who has been working closely with government institutions for over eight years, has collaborated with all four provincial administrations to combat misinformation on social media, particularly during periods of national crisis. His recent efforts during heightened cross-border tensions — including the digital information management around the India-Pakistan standoff — were described as “critical” by officials.

In addition to offering technical assistance to more than 20 deputy commissioners, police departments, and other civil bodies across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nisar also provided strategic support to the Governor House KP, helping streamline its social media operations, improve public communication, and curb the spread of false narratives.

Speaking to Media, Nisar said: “Misinformation is not just a technological issue — it’s a threat to national cohesion. Our work at Metrix Pakistan is rooted in the belief that informed societies are stronger societies.”

Established in 2022, Metrix Pakistan has grown into one of the country’s largest youth-driven working in education, technology, and media literacy. The organisation has trained thousands of young people from underprivileged regions and played a pivotal role in enhancing digital governance capacity at the grassroots level.

Nisar’s work has received recognition from several national and international organisations, including civil society networks and public-sector institutions. He has previously been awarded for his role in civic tech, youth engagement, and community resilience.

“Empowering institutions to speak credibly and consistently online is essential in today’s age of information warfare,” he added.

Recent Stories

Operation Bunyan al-Marsous, Marks Historic Victor ..

Operation Bunyan al-Marsous, Marks Historic Victory for Pakistan Armed Forces: P ..

2 hours ago
 NOTE 50 Pro+ 5G: The newest addition to NOTE 50 Se ..

NOTE 50 Pro+ 5G: The newest addition to NOTE 50 Series with revolutionary 100W c ..

3 hours ago
 Final decision on PSL X expected by this evening: ..

Final decision on PSL X expected by this evening: PCB chairman

3 hours ago
 US Junior Women’s Squash Championship: Ali siste ..

US Junior Women’s Squash Championship: Ali sisters shine on global stage, win ..

3 hours ago
 Indian opposition demands Modi to clarify closure ..

Indian opposition demands Modi to clarify closure of Operation Sindoor

4 hours ago
 KP govt imposes ban on use of drones, quadcopters ..

KP govt imposes ban on use of drones, quadcopters amid security concerns

4 hours ago
Foreign airlines resume operations in Pakistan as ..

Foreign airlines resume operations in Pakistan as airspace reopens

4 hours ago
 vivo Y29 Launched in Pakistan with 6500mAh BlueVol ..

Vivo Y29 Launched in Pakistan with 6500mAh BlueVolt Battery & Anti-Drop Armor De ..

5 hours ago
 Dubai Customs becomes first global customs authori ..

Dubai Customs becomes first global customs authority named a Great Place to Work ..

5 hours ago
 Vietnamese delegation reviews Dubai Customs’ exe ..

Vietnamese delegation reviews Dubai Customs’ exemplary experience in trade fac ..

5 hours ago
 Virat Kohli retires from Test cricket after 14-yea ..

Virat Kohli retires from Test cricket after 14-year career

6 hours ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange hits record high after cea ..

Pakistan Stock Exchange hits record high after ceasefire with India

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan