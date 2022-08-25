UrduPoint.com

KP Governor Approves Appointment Of Dr Habib As Chairman Pakistan Red Crescent Society KP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 25, 2022 | 07:34 PM

KP Governor approves appointment of Dr Habib as Chairman Pakistan Red Crescent Society KP

Acting Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani on Thursday approved appointment of Dr Habib Orakzai as new Chairman of Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRSC) KP for next three years

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :Acting Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani on Thursday approved appointment of Dr Habib Orakzai as new Chairman of Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRSC) KP for next three years.

Presiding over a meeting of the Extraordinary General Body of PRSC KP here at the Governor House, the meeting approved new members of the managing board include the Names of Station Commander Peshawar, Secretary Health KP and Meena Khan Afridi while 11 Board members of PRSC KP were also approved for two more years.

In the meeting, Lt General (R) Hamid Khan's resignation as Chairman of PRSC KP was approved.

Acting Chairperson PRSC KP Ezra Jamshed thanked Acting Governor KP and Principal Secretary to the Governor for their cooperation and assistance with the said institution.

On this occasion, the Acting Governor said that the services of Anjuman Hilal Ahamar (PRCS) Pakistan in the service of humanity were commendable as it had played an excellent role in natural calamities and in every difficult hour.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Jamshed Anjuman Afridi

Recent Stories

UK, Ukraine Sign Deal to Rebuild Transport Infrast ..

UK, Ukraine Sign Deal to Rebuild Transport Infrastructure - Transport Ministry

12 minutes ago
 IGP visits CTD Headquarters to review performance

IGP visits CTD Headquarters to review performance

14 minutes ago
 Prime Minister to visit Sukkur on Friday to review ..

Prime Minister to visit Sukkur on Friday to review flood relief activities: Marr ..

14 minutes ago
 16 more test positive for COVID-19 in city

16 more test positive for COVID-19 in city

14 minutes ago
 Iran's President Faces Legal Complaint in New York ..

Iran's President Faces Legal Complaint in New York Court for Crimes Against Huma ..

14 minutes ago
 Over 8.91m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

Over 8.91m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.