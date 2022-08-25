KP Governor approves appointment of Dr Habib as Chairman Pakistan Red Crescent Society KP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :Acting Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani on Thursday approved appointment of Dr Habib Orakzai as new Chairman of Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRSC) KP for next three years.

Presiding over a meeting of the Extraordinary General Body of PRSC KP here at the Governor House, the meeting approved new members of the managing board include the Names of Station Commander Peshawar, Secretary Health KP and Meena Khan Afridi while 11 Board members of PRSC KP were also approved for two more years.

In the meeting, Lt General (R) Hamid Khan's resignation as Chairman of PRSC KP was approved.

Acting Chairperson PRSC KP Ezra Jamshed thanked Acting Governor KP and Principal Secretary to the Governor for their cooperation and assistance with the said institution.

On this occasion, the Acting Governor said that the services of Anjuman Hilal Ahamar (PRCS) Pakistan in the service of humanity were commendable as it had played an excellent role in natural calamities and in every difficult hour.