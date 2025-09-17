Open Menu

KP Governor Arrives In Saudi Arabia For Umrah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 17, 2025 | 04:20 PM

KP Governor arrives in Saudi Arabia for Umrah

MEDINA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi arrived in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday on a week-long private visit to perform Umrah. Upon his arrival at Medina Airport, he was received by Saudi Royal Protocol official Muhammad Ibrahim Harbi.

The Governor was accompanied by his Military Secretary Lieutenant Colonel Faisal Arif, Personal Staff Officer Tanveer Hussain Malik, and Islamabad-based businessman Shahbaz Zaheer.

During his visit to Masjid-e-Nabawi, Governor Kundi offered Nawafil at the holy shrine of the Prophet (PBUH), and prayed for the progress and stability of Pakistan, particularly for the rehabilitation of flood victims and the restoration of peace.

The Governor is scheduled to proceed to Makkah in the coming days to perform Umrah. In addition to his religious engagements, he will also meet with several key personalities and representatives of Saudi NGOs to seek support for flood-affected communities in Pakistan.

