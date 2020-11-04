UrduPoint.com
KP Governor Asks PESCO To Set Up New Feeders To Overcome Power Outage Issues

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 06:10 PM

KP Governor asks PESCO to set up new feeders to overcome power outage issues

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman Wednesday asked Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) to set up more feeders in the province to overcome the issues of low voltage, overloading and unscheduled loadshedding.

Presiding over a high level meeting of PESCO and Sui Gas departments here at Governor House, he said that electricity and gas were basic amenities and people could not be kept deprived of such facilities.

He also directed PESCO Chief Executive Officer Amjad Jabbar to install transforms as per the requirements of Union Councils in Peshawar.

The meeting deliberated on setting up of new feeders and installation of transformers at union councils level in Peshawar.

The Governor was briefed by Managing Director SNGPL Taj Ali Khan about new connections, laying of gas pipelines and uninterrupted gas supply to consumers.

