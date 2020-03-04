KP governor asks varsities to improve education standard

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman Wednesday directed all provincial public sector universities to bring improvement in education standard and warned strict action against the varsities who would fail in implementation of decisions taken by the Senate and syndicates.

He issued these directives while addressing the oath taking ceremony of the Senior Alumni Association, Islamia College Peshawar. He said all public sector universities of the province should have to improve their overall system adding that all the varsities would have to give complete audit report of their financial matters.

He stressed the need for training and professionalism in institutions of higher education for a good society, adding that higher educational institutes are responsible to train new generation and for the purpose the faculty of educational institutions should have to perform their responsibilities professionally.

The governor deplored that institute like Islamia College lacks training that could cause damage to the society.

He assured college administration that he being a chancellor would continue his support to this institution, but subject to better performance adding that they should understand the aim and basic theme for which purpose this historical institution was established.

Earlier, the governor administered the oath to the president, secretary general and other cabinet members of the senior alumni association of Islamia College and he also congratulated the alumni association's role and services for the betterment of this glorious institution.