KP Governor assures resolution of PUTA problems

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Ghulam Ali here Tuesday assured resolution of problems of the Peshawar University Teachers Association (PUTA).

The governor made the assurance to a 17 members PUTA delegation led by its President Dr Muhammad Aziz that called on him here at Governor House.

The delegation informed the Governor about its different problems and difficulties. Chief Minister Adviser for higher education Rehmat Salam Khattak and former IGP Akhtar Ali Shah were also present.