KP Governor assures support to KPTMA in resolution of problems

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali has said that problems of the textile industry would be resolved and efforts would be made to further strengthen the textile sector.

He was talking to a delegation of the KP Textile Mills Association (KPTMA) that was led by Muhammad Taimur Shah. Textile association informed the governor about their problems urging him to make efforts for resolution.

They apprised the governor about their concerns regarding rumors about the increase in gas prices and said that it would prove detrimental to the textile sector. They said that KP is producing ample gas adding our province should be given precedence in gas supply.

They said that the industrial sector of KP is consuming 35 MMCFD gas while the textile sector is using only 10 MMCDF. They said that issues of the textile industry should be resolved to keep in view its contribution to the national economy.

Speaking on the occasion, the KP governor assured cooperation to the delegation and said that their concerns would be conveyed to relative authorities for consideration.

He said that the provincial government is also making efforts to facilitate the textile sector and added that all the stakeholders adopt a positive approach in the existing financial scenario.