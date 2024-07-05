KP Governor Attends Certificate Distribution Ceremony At NIM
Umer Jamshaid Published July 05, 2024 | 02:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Friday attended the certificate distribution ceremony at the National Institute of Management (NIM) Islamabad, where he awarded certificates to the government officials who completed the 40th Mid-Career Management Course.
During the ceremony, the Governor congratulated the officials from various government departments and appreciated their professional skills.
On this occasion, Director General NIM Muhammad Tariq Moj briefed the Governor about the training courses conducted by the institute.
In his key note address, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi said that these training courses not only enhances the professional capabilities of the officials but also prepares them to face future challenges.
He added that government officials engaged in public service hold a very important position in society, and the well-being of the public is linked to their prompt services.
The Governor advised government officials to reduce the gap between themselves and the public and ensure timely delivery of services to restore public trust.
He emphasized the need for improving the efficiency of government institutions and officials while innovating methods of public service.
The ceremony was also attended by Chief Instructor of the Mid-Career Management Course Samreen Zahra, Chief Instructor of the Senior Management Course Muhammad Masood Ahmed, and officials from various government departments.
The Governor urged employees to perform their duties with courage and integrity to uphold the dignity and grandeur of the country.
Recent Stories
Justin Bieber to perform during Anant Ambani’s wedding with Radhika Merchant
Naqvi bans purchase of petrol motorcycles in Islamabad
Federal govt declines requests to ban social media during Muharram-ul-Haram
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 July 2024
Senate’s Business Advisory Committee meets
Forcibly displaced Palestinians in Gaza run out of space to shelter amid relentl ..
Digitization & tax reforms key priorities for economic growth: PM's Coordinator
Dr Asif to be new CEO Health, Rawalpindi
Govt committed to restoring Radio Pakistan's glory: Senator Siddiqui
PM arrives in Islamabad after attending SCO, SCO Plus summits in Astana
SPA receives ‘Media Excellence Award’ for Hajj season 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police booked gang for BISP fraud52 seconds ago
-
Senate passes State-Owned Enterprises (Governance and Operations) (Amendment) Bill, 2024 unanimously1 minute ago
-
SEPCO conducts operation against electricity thieves, seized 4 transfers, more then hundred thieves ..1 minute ago
-
DPM Dar congratulates UK's Keir Starmer on election victory1 minute ago
-
Mardan's district administration for facilities to citizens1 minute ago
-
Anti-dengue measures reviewed1 minute ago
-
Check posts set up to control smuggling of drugs11 minutes ago
-
Newspapers received advertisements of Rs 9 bln as compared to news channels: Tarar11 minutes ago
-
Digital trucks’ campaign in Washington advocate for Kashmiris’ right to self-determination11 minutes ago
-
Ambassador Amna Baloch delivers masterclass on science diplomacy11 minutes ago
-
Modi govt deploys new force in IIOJK to terrorize Kashmiris11 minutes ago
-
Naqvi bans purchase of petrol motorcycles in Islamabad21 minutes ago