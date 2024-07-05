Open Menu

KP Governor Attends Certificate Distribution Ceremony At NIM

Umer Jamshaid Published July 05, 2024 | 02:20 PM

KP Governor attends certificate distribution ceremony at NIM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Friday attended the certificate distribution ceremony at the National Institute of Management (NIM) Islamabad, where he awarded certificates to the government officials who completed the 40th Mid-Career Management Course.

During the ceremony, the Governor congratulated the officials from various government departments and appreciated their professional skills.

On this occasion, Director General NIM Muhammad Tariq Moj briefed the Governor about the training courses conducted by the institute.

In his key note address, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi said that these training courses not only enhances the professional capabilities of the officials but also prepares them to face future challenges.

He added that government officials engaged in public service hold a very important position in society, and the well-being of the public is linked to their prompt services.

The Governor advised government officials to reduce the gap between themselves and the public and ensure timely delivery of services to restore public trust.

He emphasized the need for improving the efficiency of government institutions and officials while innovating methods of public service.

The ceremony was also attended by Chief Instructor of the Mid-Career Management Course Samreen Zahra, Chief Instructor of the Senior Management Course Muhammad Masood Ahmed, and officials from various government departments.

The Governor urged employees to perform their duties with courage and integrity to uphold the dignity and grandeur of the country.

Related Topics

Islamabad Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi From Government

Recent Stories

Justin Bieber to perform during Anant Ambani’s w ..

Justin Bieber to perform during Anant Ambani’s wedding with Radhika Merchant

15 minutes ago
 Naqvi bans purchase of petrol motorcycles in Islam ..

Naqvi bans purchase of petrol motorcycles in Islamabad

21 minutes ago
 Federal govt declines requests to ban social media ..

Federal govt declines requests to ban social media during Muharram-ul-Haram

24 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 July 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 July 2024

5 hours ago
 Senate’s Business Advisory Committee meets

Senate’s Business Advisory Committee meets

14 hours ago
Forcibly displaced Palestinians in Gaza run out of ..

Forcibly displaced Palestinians in Gaza run out of space to shelter amid relentl ..

14 hours ago
 Digitization & tax reforms key priorities for econ ..

Digitization & tax reforms key priorities for economic growth: PM's Coordinator

14 hours ago
 Dr Asif to be new CEO Health, Rawalpindi

Dr Asif to be new CEO Health, Rawalpindi

14 hours ago
 Govt committed to restoring Radio Pakistan's glory ..

Govt committed to restoring Radio Pakistan's glory: Senator Siddiqui

14 hours ago
 PM arrives in Islamabad after attending SCO, SCO P ..

PM arrives in Islamabad after attending SCO, SCO Plus summits in Astana

14 hours ago
 SPA receives ‘Media Excellence Award’ for Hajj ..

SPA receives ‘Media Excellence Award’ for Hajj season 2024

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan