KP Governor attends certificate distribution ceremony at NIM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Friday attended the certificate distribution ceremony at the National Institute of Management (NIM) Islamabad, where he awarded certificates to the government officials who completed the 40th Mid-Career Management Course.

During the ceremony, the Governor congratulated the officials from various government departments and appreciated their professional skills.

On this occasion, Director General NIM Muhammad Tariq Moj briefed the Governor about the training courses conducted by the institute.

In his key note address, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi said that these training courses not only enhances the professional capabilities of the officials but also prepares them to face future challenges.

He added that government officials engaged in public service hold a very important position in society, and the well-being of the public is linked to their prompt services.

The Governor advised government officials to reduce the gap between themselves and the public and ensure timely delivery of services to restore public trust.

He emphasized the need for improving the efficiency of government institutions and officials while innovating methods of public service.

The ceremony was also attended by Chief Instructor of the Mid-Career Management Course Samreen Zahra, Chief Instructor of the Senior Management Course Muhammad Masood Ahmed, and officials from various government departments.

The Governor urged employees to perform their duties with courage and integrity to uphold the dignity and grandeur of the country.