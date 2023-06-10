UrduPoint.com

KP Governor Attends Convocation Of Bacha Khan Medical College

Published June 10, 2023

KP Governor attends convocation of Bacha Khan Medical College

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) ::Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali Saturday visited Mardan and attended the second convocation of Bacha Khan Medical College Mardan by distributing degrees to 170 students who completed their medical studies and awarded gold medals to 25 students.

Speaking on this occasion, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also congratulated the students on their academic achievement and praised their parents, and faculty members for their vital role. He said in practical life, now you students have to bear a heavy responsibility. With the passage of time, there have been changes in the educational environment, curriculum, Haji Ghulam Ali said.

He said, today, the girls of the province are at the forefront in terms of numbers and success in educational institutions. Students studying medicine should be devoted to their profession, Haji Ghulam Ali added.

"Don't waste education, you must move forward in practical life," Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali said while advising the students.

It is an honour to study in an institution named after Bacha Khan, Haji Ghulam Ali said.

Bacha Khan's philosophy of non-violence and courtesy is to be a source of pride for this college, Haji Ghulam Ali said. To play a practical role in the improvement of hospitals with the treatment of patients, Haji Ghulam Ali added.

He also advised the students to feel the pain of others as their own pain so that they could be more successful in their profession as doctors. "Having your knowledge, the pain of suffering humanity and passion for service is the sign of success," Haji Ghulam Ali explained.

Honour and respect and modesty should be ensured in our lives and attitudes, Haji Ghulam Ali said, adding, "Make the treatment of poor people the motto of your life, it will give you success in this world and the hereafter."

