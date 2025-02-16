KP Governor Attends International Hockey League Match
Faizan Hashmi Published February 16, 2025 | 09:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi attended an International Hockey League match as chief guest at the Naseer Banda Hockey Stadium here on Sunday.
The match, featuring WTCH Germany vs Punjab Police PHFD, drawing a large and enthusiastic crowd of spectators.
Upon his arrival, Governor Kundi met with both teams and encouraged the players.
He emphasized that hockey is Pakistan's national sport and assured the full support of the government for its development and promotion.
Talking to media, Governor Kundi praised the Pakistan Hockey Federation’s initiative, highlighting that it provides young players with an excellent opportunity to compete at an international level.
He further said that events like this would help promote a sports culture in the country and improve Pakistan's positive image globally.
He commended the teams' performances and stressed the importance of organizing more such events in the future.
Governor Kundi also welcomed the large turnout of spectators, calling it a promising sign for the bright future of hockey in Pakistan.
