KP Governor Awards Cash Prize To Consecutive Top Positions Holder Student

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 minutes ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 07:48 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman Wednesday awarded cash prize to a student Hafiz Mohammad Ziaul Islam Farooq who secured consecutive top positions from grade 9 to Graduation

On the occasion, the KP Governor appreciated his best performance throughout his educational career and said the youth of our province has rich in talent.

Ziaul Islam, a resident of district Swabi has secured top positions in 9th and 10th grade from Government Degree College Zaida, district Swabi and also got top positions in intermediate and bachelor degrees.

