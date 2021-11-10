KP Governor awards cash prize to consecutive top positions holder student

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman Wednesday awarded cash prize to a student Hafiz Mohammad Ziaul islam Farooq who secured consecutive top positions from grade 9 to Graduation.

On the occasion, the KP Governor appreciated his best performance throughout his educational career and said the youth of our province has rich in talent.

Ziaul Islam, a resident of district Swabi has secured top positions in 9th and 10th grade from Government Degree College Zaida, district Swabi and also got top positions in intermediate and bachelor degrees.