Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman Thursday appreciated the out-shined performance of Sharpshooter Junaid Afridi hailing from Dara Adam Khel in an international sharp shooting competition held in the USA and awarded him cash prize as a token of encouragement

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman Thursday appreciated the out-shined performance of Sharpshooter Junaid Afridi hailing from Dara Adam Khel in an international sharp shooting competition held in the USA and awarded him cash prize as a token of encouragement.

The young talented star Junaid Afridi visited Governor's House on the special invitation of the Governor.

Shah Farman also sponsored him to participate in 3rd Muhammad Ali Jinnah Open Shooting Championship due to be held in Bahawalpur in December 2020 keeping in view his expertise in sharpshooting.

The Governor while felicitating young talented star said that Junaid Afridi is a pride for not only Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province but for the country and the government would extend full support to such talented youth, adding that our province is full of such talent which needs encouragement and support to perform even better at national and International level.

He said that Shooting sports are held at national, regional and international levels and such initiative will contribute towards attainment of better results for Pakistan in Future.