UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Governor Awards Cash Prize To Int'l Sniper Shooting Star From KP

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 09:47 PM

KP Governor awards cash prize to Int'l sniper shooting star from KP

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman Thursday appreciated the out-shined performance of Sharpshooter Junaid Afridi hailing from Dara Adam Khel in an international sharp shooting competition held in the USA and awarded him cash prize as a token of encouragement

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman Thursday appreciated the out-shined performance of Sharpshooter Junaid Afridi hailing from Dara Adam Khel in an international sharp shooting competition held in the USA and awarded him cash prize as a token of encouragement.

The young talented star Junaid Afridi visited Governor's House on the special invitation of the Governor.

Shah Farman also sponsored him to participate in 3rd Muhammad Ali Jinnah Open Shooting Championship due to be held in Bahawalpur in December 2020 keeping in view his expertise in sharpshooting.

The Governor while felicitating young talented star said that Junaid Afridi is a pride for not only Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province but for the country and the government would extend full support to such talented youth, adding that our province is full of such talent which needs encouragement and support to perform even better at national and International level.

He said that Shooting sports are held at national, regional and international levels and such initiative will contribute towards attainment of better results for Pakistan in Future.

Related Topics

Pakistan USA Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Sports Muhammad Ali Jinnah Young Bahawalpur December 2020 Afridi From Government

Recent Stories

UAE ranks first in Arab region in IMD World Digita ..

2 hours ago

Mubadala to invest AED3.1 billion in Reliance Reta ..

2 hours ago

Over 500 El Salvador Officials Suspected of Illici ..

2 minutes ago

Gold rates in Karachi on Thursday 01 Oct 2020

2 minutes ago

Food Deptt approves provision of subsidized flour ..

2 minutes ago

Doctor dies of Covid-19

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.