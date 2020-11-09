KP Governor awards cash prize to winner of 2nd Skilled Workers Competition

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman Monday awarded cash prize to polio crippled Arshad Iqbal who won gold medal in the 2nd Skilled Workers Competition for member's countries of Shanghai Cooperation Organization held at Bejing, China.

The Governor lauded the services rendered by Arshad Iqbal and earned a good name for the province despite his disability. Overall participants from 13 countries participated in the competition.

It was worth mentioning that Arshad Iqbal belonged to district Peshawar working as Lecturer (Electrical) in Govt. College of Technology Kohat.