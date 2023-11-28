KP Governor awards degrees, gold medals to 100 students of SBBU Sheringal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DIR UPPER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali on Tuesday attended the convocation of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University (SBBU) Sheringal here and awarded degrees and gold medals to 100 students who were successful in various fields, including MPhil teachers.

The governor and chancellor of the university awarded gold medals to 29 students of the university and conveyed his best wishes to them.

Vice Chancellor of the university Professor Dr Shahab Ali, Pro Vice-Chancellor Abdul Khaliq Jan welcomed the governor upon his arrival and informed him that there were 18 different departments in six faculties of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University Sheringal.