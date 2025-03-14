Open Menu

KP Governor, Azerbaijan Ambassador Discuss Strengthening Bilateral Relations

Umer Jamshaid Published March 14, 2025 | 09:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, met with Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Pakistan, Khazar Farhadov, here on Friday and both agreed to take practical steps to further enhance the historical and brotherly relations.

The two officials held detailed discussions on strengthening bilateral ties, trade relations, cultural exchanges, education, technology, energy, tourism, investment, and cooperation in various fields.

During the meeting, both sides agreed to take practical steps to further enhance the historical and brotherly relations between Pakistan and Azerbaijan.

They emphasized that fostering mutual cooperation across different sectors could bring greater benefits to the people of both nations.

Ambassador Farhadov highlighted that a significant number of Pakistani tourists visit Azerbaijan, and similarly, the tourism opportunities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa could attract Azerbaijani visitors.

Governor Kundi elaborated on the vast potential for tourism and investment in the province.

He invited Azerbaijani investors to explore opportunities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s tourism, energy, and other sectors, assuring them of full cooperation and support.

