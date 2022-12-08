UrduPoint.com

KP Governor Bans Appointments In Public Sector Universities, DAIs

Umer Jamshaid Published December 08, 2022 | 04:50 PM

KP Governor bans appointments in public sector universities, DAIs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Ghulam Zubair has banned new appointments in all public sector universities and degree awarding institutes (DAIs) till further orders.

A notification issued here said that the Governor has ordered all the Vice Chancellors, Chairmen of departments and board of Governors not to allow any kind of appointment owing to financial crises of the varsities.

It further said that the ban would be lifted after looking into the financial position of respective universities and DAIs vis-a-vis the genuine need of the appointments but should submit a report to the Governor for perusal and further orders.

