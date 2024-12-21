KP Governor Blames PTI Govt For Kurram Crisis
Sumaira FH Published December 21, 2024 | 07:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Governor Faisal Kareem Kundi Saturday blamed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) provincial government for deteriorating situation in Kurram Agency.
Speaking to the media here, he highlighted the continued closure of roads leading to Kurram, despite assurances from the KP chief minister. He criticised the provincial government for failing to deliver on its promises to reopen key routes.
Governor Kundi revealed that an apex committee meeting was convened to address the crisis and avoid further embarrassment. He disclosed that the death toll in Kurram Agency had reached 200, with conditions worsening daily. "As governor, I am utilising all available resources to ensure the welfare of people of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and restore peace in Kurram," he said.
Relief efforts are reportedly underway, with Red Crescent camps providing food, supplies, and medicines to the affected communities. Governor Kundi assured the public of continued support during this challenging time.
He also took aim at the PTI, accusing the party of engaging in politics of hatred, polarisation, and empty slogans. "The Pakistan People's Party (PPP) remains committed to the prosperity and rights of people, as envisioned by Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto," he added.
Later in the day, Governor Kundi attended the wedding ceremony of the nephew of former state minister Tasneem Ahmad Qureshi.
