Open Menu

KP Governor Blames PTI Govt For Kurram Crisis

Sumaira FH Published December 21, 2024 | 07:50 PM

KP governor blames PTI govt for Kurram crisis

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Governor Faisal Kareem Kundi Saturday blamed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) provincial government for deteriorating situation in Kurram Agency.

Speaking to the media here, he highlighted the continued closure of roads leading to Kurram, despite assurances from the KP chief minister. He criticised the provincial government for failing to deliver on its promises to reopen key routes.

Governor Kundi revealed that an apex committee meeting was convened to address the crisis and avoid further embarrassment. He disclosed that the death toll in Kurram Agency had reached 200, with conditions worsening daily. "As governor, I am utilising all available resources to ensure the welfare of people of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and restore peace in Kurram," he said.

Relief efforts are reportedly underway, with Red Crescent camps providing food, supplies, and medicines to the affected communities. Governor Kundi assured the public of continued support during this challenging time.

He also took aim at the PTI, accusing the party of engaging in politics of hatred, polarisation, and empty slogans. "The Pakistan People's Party (PPP) remains committed to the prosperity and rights of people, as envisioned by Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto," he added.

Later in the day, Governor Kundi attended the wedding ceremony of the nephew of former state minister Tasneem Ahmad Qureshi.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Benazir Bhutto Governor Martyrs Shaheed Marriage Kurram Agency Media All From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Fujairah Dressage Championship kicks off tomorrow

Fujairah Dressage Championship kicks off tomorrow

7 minutes ago
 Shakhboot bin Nahyan meets President of South Afri ..

Shakhboot bin Nahyan meets President of South Africa

52 minutes ago
 PAKISTAN NAVY SHIPS VISITED KUWAIT AND IRAQ DURING ..

PAKISTAN NAVY SHIPS VISITED KUWAIT AND IRAQ DURING OVERSEAS DEPLOYMENT

1 hour ago
 Major breakthrough as govt accepts Ittehad Tanzeem ..

Major breakthrough as govt accepts Ittehad Tanzeemat-e-Madaris’ demands

1 hour ago
 US official’s alleged threat perception from Pak ..

US official’s alleged threat perception from Pakistan’s missile capabilities ..

2 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025’s possible schedule co ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025’s possible schedule comes to limelight

2 hours ago
Al Dhafra Book Festival concludes its 5th edition

Al Dhafra Book Festival concludes its 5th edition

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Charity International launches 'Dathironi' ..

Sharjah Charity International launches 'Dathironi' campaign in Montenegro, Bosni ..

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Airport, Air Arabia launch direct flights ..

Sharjah Airport, Air Arabia launch direct flights to Warsaw, Vienna

3 hours ago
 UAE Attorney-General participates in 4th annual me ..

UAE Attorney-General participates in 4th annual meeting of Arab Association for ..

4 hours ago
 Pakistan, South Africa will play final ODI tomorro ..

Pakistan, South Africa will play final ODI tomorrow

4 hours ago
 UAE’s cultural achievements in 2024 highlight cr ..

UAE’s cultural achievements in 2024 highlight creativity, innovation

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan