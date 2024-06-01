KP Governor Calls For Collective Efforts To Counter Challenges
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 01, 2024 | 02:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi has highlighted the critical importance of unified and concerted efforts to navigate the country through its current challenges.
He also called for a collaborative approach to overcome the challenges facing the nation.
Talking to media after visiting the mausoleum of Allama Muhammad Iqbal here on Saturday, he emphasized his dedication to bettering the performance of his duties and working collaboratively towards the advancement of the country.
The Governor expressed his resolve to address public issues as the Federal representative and assured that the Governor’s House would never become a hub of conspiracy. He highlighted the importance of unity, stating that Pakistan belongs to everyone and no one can prevent others from moving between provinces.
The Governor mentioned that in his meeting with Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, he addressed the pressing challenges confronting Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He sought the Prime Minister’s support to tackle these issues effectively. Emphasizing his role as a mediator, he expressed his commitment to facilitating constructive dialogue between the federal government and KP.
He also expressed his appreciation for the Prime Minister’s intervention, which led to a significant reduction in load shedding, thereby easing the lives of the people.
The Governor commended the reduction in petroleum product prices, highlighting the government’s efforts to provide relief to the poorer segments of society.
He also addressed the recent tragic events of May 9, calling for justice and accountability.
He also addressed previous tensions with the Chief Minister of KP, affirming that there is no animosity between them and that they have moved past verbal conflicts to extend invitations for dialogue and dinner.
The Governor said that he had extended an open invitation to KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur to visit the Governor’s House, fostering a spirit of cooperation. The Chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto, is expected to visit KP soon, which could mark a significant step in regional politics, he mentioned.
Earlier, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi paid his respects at the Mazar-e-Iqbal in Lahore. He laid a floral wreath on the grave of the poet of the East Allama Muhammad Iqbal. He recited Fateha, offering prayers for the prosperity and development of the nation.
In the visitors’ book, the Governor also penned a heartfelt tribute to Iqbal’s enduring contributions to the nation’s political and literary heritage. A smartly turned-out contingent of Pakistan Rangers presented a salute to the Governor. Imam of Badshahi Mosque, Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad, led prayers for the unity and prosperity of Pakistan, echoing the sentiments of Iqbal’s poetry.
The visit concluded with a tour of the historic Badshahi Mosque, one of Lahore’s most iconic landmarks.
