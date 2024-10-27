Open Menu

KP Governor Calls For Peace, Unity, Harmony

Sumaira FH Published October 27, 2024 | 08:30 PM

KP governor calls for peace, unity, harmony

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi declared that there is no place for terrorism in islam, emphasising the importance of peace and harmony at the seventh two-day International World Religions Conference held at Minhaj-ul-Quran University, here on Sunday.

As the chief guest, Governor Kundi commended the role of the university for guiding the youth in a direction aligned with Islamic values of peace and unity.

Highlighting the strategic significance of KP, which shares a border with Afghanistan, he noted that while two global powers have attempted to control the region, neither succeeded. He acknowledged the province’s ongoing struggle against extremism and terrorism and expressed his desire to organize a similar conference in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to engage the local community in promoting peace.

In a media briefing later, Kundi underscored the critical role of the judicial system, stating that an improved justice system could address many societal issues — an objective in line with the Pakistan People's Party's vision.

He reiterated the government's commitment to overcoming political differences to ensure peace and progress in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He also pledged support for initiatives aimed at providing employment for the youth and endorsed any efforts that promote positive development in the region.

He urged all Pakistanis to contribute to improving the country’s international image, especially through intellectual exchanges at the university level, which he deemed essential for building an informed and educated society.

The conference brought together scholars and professors from esteemed universities in the UK, USA, Australia, Austria, Singapore, India, and Norway, who presented their research. The event also saw participation from professors, religious leaders of various faiths, scholars from different ideologies, and a large number of students, marking a successful gathering in support of peace and academic exchange.

Related Topics

Pakistan India USA Afghanistan World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Australia Exchange Norway Progress Singapore Austria United Kingdom Faisal Karim Kundi Border Sunday Media Event All From Government Unity Foods Limited Employment

Recent Stories

Kashmir Black Day Observed at Pakistan Consulate i ..

Kashmir Black Day Observed at Pakistan Consulate in Dubai, Reinforcing Solidarit ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 October 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024

12 hours ago
 Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate com ..

Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..

1 day ago
 Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM

Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM

1 day ago
 Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj A ..

Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj Award

1 day ago
Pakistan win three-match Test series against Engla ..

Pakistan win three-match Test series against England

1 day ago
 Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice ..

Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024

1 day ago
 JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmi ..

JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history

2 days ago
 Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to p ..

Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan