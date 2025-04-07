KP Governor calls for public-security forces unity to address challenges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Monday emphasized the need for stronger unity between the public and security forces to effectively tackle the province's challenges.

Addressing a seminar titled “Holistic Appraisal of the Security and Governance Challenges of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, hosted by the Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI), Kundi highlighted the complex challenges confronting security forces in the province, stressing that enhanced collaboration between law enforcement and local communities is vital for regional stability.

Kundi attributed the province's ongoing security challenges to two key factors: insufficient political attention and its strategic geographical position.

Governor Kundi advocated for good governance and the strengthening of local government systems under the 18th Amendment to address these challenges. He also called for immediate attention to the issues of former FATA regions and emphasized that improving living standards is key to long-term stability.

"The scourge of terrorism has severely undermined our economic progress," Kundi stated, adding that "effective governance reforms present the most viable path to stabilizing our security situation,”he said.

The governor emphasized that socioeconomic development remains fundamental to lasting peace. "Elevating living standards isn't just desirable - it's essential for sustainable conflict resolution," he told attendees, highlighting the interdependence of security and prosperity in the conflict-affected region.

Addressing on the occasion, former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Amir Haider Hoti emphasised the urgent need for a unified national strategy to address terrorism and governance challenges in the region.

Addressing the seminar he urged political parties to get political ownership to effectively tackle the menace of terrorism.

Hoti argued that terrorism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa stemmed from systemic marginalization and rights violations, not local origins, noting figures like Osama bin Laden were not from former FATA.

Hoti lamented the lack of political consensus in countering extremism, urging all parties to set aside differences and adopt a unified counter-terrorism policy.

Hoti urged political leaders to learn from past mistakes, prioritize KP’s stability, and involve local communities in security strategies.

