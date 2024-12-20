KP Governor Calls For Swift Relief Measures For Kurram Affectees
Faizan Hashmi Published December 20, 2024 | 02:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Faisal Karim Kundi on Friday called for prompt relief measures for the affected people of Kurram district, hoping that the provincial government would show indifference regarding the situation in Kurram.
He made these remarks during an online session with overseas Pakistanis on "Parachinar Humanitarian Relief," organized by Sehar International, Peace Network, and IMI International, said an official statement issued Friday.
The session included participants from the US, Canada, Dubai, Kuwait, Sharjah, London, Frankfurt, and other Central Asian and European countries.
Governor Kundi highlighted ongoing relief efforts in Kurram, stating that medicines are being provided and the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) is distributing food and essential items to internally displaced persons (IDPs) daily.
"Tents have been provided to the displaced families, but the role of NDMA has been disappointing, with only 75 tents sent", he said.
He criticized the KP government saying that it remained criminally silent on Kurram's plight, not even offered prayers in the provincial assembly for the martyrs of Kurram.
The governor emphasized the urgency of reopening blocked roads and urged the Federal government to send utility store trucks to Kurram immediately after road access is restored to address food shortages and provide affordable supplies.
He thanked the session organizers, including Sehar International Chairman Allama Qaiser Abbas, IMI International Chairman Dr Wajid Rizvi, and social activist Mustahsin, acknowledging their efforts to support Pakistan from abroad.
"Your compassion and commitment to the oppressed people of Kurram are commendable," he said and called for their continued collaboration.
The session concluded with a decision to form a relief committee under the governor's supervision, comprising representatives from the Governor's House, PRCS, and an Overseas Relief Committee.
This committee will accelerate relief efforts and ensure the provision of essential facilities in Kurram.
Participants and organizers praised Governor Kundi for his proactive role during this crisis, describing his efforts as exemplary and deeply appreciated.
The governor also announced plans to engage the Sindh government for additional support for Kurram’s victims.
