KP Governor Calls On Acting President Gilani
Umer Jamshaid Published May 30, 2024 | 12:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Thursday called on Acting President Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani here.
The governor congratulated the acting president on the victory of his son Ali Qasim Gilani in the recently-held election of NA-148 constituency, a President House press release said.
Faisal Karim also expressed good wishes for the acting president as well as his son.
