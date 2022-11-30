KP Governor calls on his Sindh counterpart

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali called on Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori here at the Governor House, on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali called on Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori here at the Governor House, on Wednesday.

The Sindh governor congratulated Haji Ghulam Ali on assuming office of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor.

On this occasion, the KP governor extented invitation to his Sindh counterpart to visit Peshawar.

The meeting discussed ways to increase cooperation between the two provinces, exchange of expertise in various fields and development of social sector, provision of opportunities for youth to advance and other matters of mutual interest.

Kamran Khan Tessori said that Pakistan was facing challenges in every sector. He further said that mutual cooperation in the field of education was essential for the development of the country.