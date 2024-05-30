Open Menu

KP Governor Calls On PM; Political, Provincial Matters Discussed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 30, 2024 | 02:00 PM

KP governor calls on PM; political, provincial matters discussed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Thursday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here wherein they discussed the matters related to the KP province and overall political situation.

The governor appreciated the prime minister for his government's pro-business and investment policies which led to an enhanced investment in the country.

In the meeting, they also discussed the issues facing the KP province and their durable solution.

Commerce Minister Ahad Khan Cheema and Advisor to PM on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah also attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Rana SanaUllah Faisal Karim Kundi Government Ahad Cheema

Recent Stories

Haier Deep Freezers: Revolutionizing Energy Effici ..

Haier Deep Freezers: Revolutionizing Energy Efficiency, Freezing Retention, and ..

58 minutes ago
 Interior Minister, London Mayor discuss matters of ..

Interior Minister, London Mayor discuss matters of mutual interest

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 May 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 May 2024

6 hours ago
 Team Europe launches new programmes to strengthen ..

Team Europe launches new programmes to strengthen skills, energy in GB

14 hours ago
 New volcanic eruption on Iceland's Reykjanes penin ..

New volcanic eruption on Iceland's Reykjanes peninsula: weather office

14 hours ago
Bayern appoint Kompany to end long search for new ..

Bayern appoint Kompany to end long search for new coach

14 hours ago
 Dr Jah approaches President against closure of AJ& ..

Dr Jah approaches President against closure of AJ&K Ombudsman institution

15 hours ago
 DPM Dar underscores significance of collective eff ..

DPM Dar underscores significance of collective efforts in preserving shared anci ..

14 hours ago
 Fire erupted in Kotli forest, burnt trees, animals

Fire erupted in Kotli forest, burnt trees, animals

14 hours ago
 Health ministers reach Kabirwala, review treatment ..

Health ministers reach Kabirwala, review treatment of measles affected children

14 hours ago
 Stocks fall, dollar gains as rate cut outlook dims

Stocks fall, dollar gains as rate cut outlook dims

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan