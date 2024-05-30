KP Governor Calls On PM; Political, Provincial Matters Discussed
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 30, 2024 | 02:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Thursday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here wherein they discussed the matters related to the KP province and overall political situation.
The governor appreciated the prime minister for his government's pro-business and investment policies which led to an enhanced investment in the country.
In the meeting, they also discussed the issues facing the KP province and their durable solution.
Commerce Minister Ahad Khan Cheema and Advisor to PM on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah also attended the meeting.
