KP Governor Calls On PPP’s Central Leader Khusheed Shah, Discusses KP’s Situation
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 21, 2024 | 09:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) The Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Saturday met with the central leader of Pakistan People's Party Syed Khursheed Shah in Karachi along with KP general secretary of the party Shuja Khanzada and other provincial leadership.
The governor informed about the law and order situation in the province, problems being faced by the people and the efforts of the governor house to unite the political parties of the province in this regard, said a press release issued here by the Governor House.
PPP senior leader Syed Khursheed Shah appreciated various initiatives of KP governor for development of the province and inviting political parties for forging unity over the issues of the province.
The meeting also discussed the challenges being faced by the province and implementation of the policies of PPP to solve the issues and provide relief to masses.
