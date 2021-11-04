UrduPoint.com

KP Governor Calls On President Dr Arif Alvi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 01:18 PM

KP Governor calls on President Dr Arif Alvi

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakthunkhwa Pakthunkhwa Governor, Shah Farman here Thursday called on Presiden Dr Arif Alvi at Governor House where they discussed matters related to law and order situation and development projects in the province especially in the merged tribal districts.

During the one-on-one meeting, both the leaders also discussed the government's affairs pertaining to development of tribal districts and welfare of tribal people.

The President and Governor also exchanged views related to administrative and financial reforms in higher education institutions in KP.

Earlier, President Dr Arif Alvi on his arrival for a two-day visit was received by Governor Shah Farman and others senior officials of the KP government.

