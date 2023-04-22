KP Governor, Caretaker CM perform Eid prayer at Govrrnor House

UrduPoint.com

Published April 22, 2023

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2023 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali and caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam along with caretaker Provincial Ministers, advisers, officials and civil society members in large numbers attended the Eid prayer at Governor House here Saturday.

Besides others, the prayer was attended by caretaker ministers Manzoor Afridi, Adnan Jalil, Shafiullah Khan, Fazal Elahi, Hidayatullah Khan, Mayor Peshawar Zubair Ali, Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, Commissioner Peshawar Muhammad Zubair, Accountant General Murtaza Khan, Chairman Public Service Commission Sikandar Qayyum and other government officials, political leaders and members of the social and civil society.

Special prayers for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan, eternal peace of martyrs and unity of Muslim Ummah were offered.

The Governor and Chief Minister openly intermingled with the faithfuls after the prayers. They congratulated the Governor and Chief Minister on Eid.

