KP Governor, Caretaker CM, PM Advisor Express Condolence Over Death Of Musharraf

Sumaira FH Published February 05, 2023 | 06:10 PM

KP Governor, Caretaker CM, PM Advisor express condolence over death of Musharraf

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali, Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan and Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affaris Engr Ameer Muqam have expressed their heartfelt sorrow and grief over the death of former president General (Retd) Pervez Musharraf.

In a separate condolence message, issued here on Sunday, they prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in rest and to grant patience to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

They lauded the services of Musharraf and said that he was a brave leader.

