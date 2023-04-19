UrduPoint.com

KP Governor, Caretaker CM Visit Torkham To Review Rescue Operation

Muhammad Irfan Published April 19, 2023 | 08:31 PM

KP Governor, Caretaker CM visit Torkham to review rescue operation

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali and Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan visited the spot of the landslide incident at Torkham and reviewed the ongoing rescue operation.

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali and Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan visited the spot of the landslide incident at Torkham and reviewed the ongoing rescue operation.

Besides, officers of the district administration and authorities of the other concerned departments were also present on the occasion.

The concerned authorities briefed the Governor and Chief Minister regarding human and financial losses that occurred due to the incident.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor and Chief Minister directed the district administration to the speedy completion of the rescue operation and make arrangements for the required heavy machinery for the purpose.

On this occasion, the local tribal elders of the area also met with the Governor and Chief Minister and requested them to accelerate the pace of rescue operations and recovery of bodies trapped under the debris.

The local tribal elders also demanded payment of compensation for both human and financial losses and the establishment of an emergency point having arrangements for combating the emergency situation.

The Governor and Chief Minister assured the resolution of all genuine demands and establishment of a state-of-the-art emergency point at Torkham.

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa further assured the opening of an alternative route to retrieve the trapped cargo vehicles.

The Caretaker Chief Minister said that the affectees of the accident are their brothers and they would be provided with all possible assistance. He said that steps for the release of financial assistance to the affectees would be made in light of the report prepared by the district administration.

The local tribe elders thanked both the Governor and Chief Minister for their visit to the place of the accident and directed the concerned authorities to resolve their problems.

Related Topics

Accident Resolution Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Visit Vehicles Ghulam Ali All Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

US Sanctions 3 Nicaraguan Judicial Officials Over ..

US Sanctions 3 Nicaraguan Judicial Officials Over Alleged Human Rights Abuses - ..

11 minutes ago
 Speakers advise Pakistan to be vigilant as India g ..

Speakers advise Pakistan to be vigilant as India goes through state elections in ..

11 minutes ago
 Over 180 Miners Evacuated From Russia's Raspadskay ..

Over 180 Miners Evacuated From Russia's Raspadskaya Coal Mine Over Fire- Emergen ..

11 minutes ago
 UK Chief of Defense Staff Visits India to Develop ..

UK Chief of Defense Staff Visits India to Develop Military Cooperation - London

11 minutes ago
 Sentencing of Russian Businessman Klyushin Delayed ..

Sentencing of Russian Businessman Klyushin Delayed for May 23 Acquittal Hearing ..

11 minutes ago
 Senate approves committee's decision to reject ele ..

Senate approves committee's decision to reject election funds bill

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.