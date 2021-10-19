KP Governor celebrates Milad-un-Nabi SAW

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2021 ) :The Governor House here Tuesday remained open for the third consecutive day for general public wherein a large number of families marked the day with the celebrations of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW).

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman on the occasion met with different families and mingled with them. The families and female students expressed greetings on Milad-un-Nabi.

Addressing the visiting families, the KP Governor Shah Farman said that with the revelation of the Holy Prophet (SAW), the shadows of darkness were dispelled.

He said that following the golden guiding principles preached by the Prophet (PBUH) was the need of hour to regain the lost prominence and stature in the world.

The building and premises of Governor House have been illuminated with beautiful electric lightning in this regard. The female students recited the holy Quran and held a Naat Khwani and paid tribute to the holy Prophet (SAW).