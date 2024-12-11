KP Governor chairs interfaith harmony conference at Governor House

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) A high level conference on interfaith harmony jointly chaired by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi and Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Chaudhry Salik Hussain was held here at Governor House on Wednesday.

Besides others, the conference was attended by All Pakistan Hindu Rights Community Haroon Sarbdyal, Bahi community Fawad Akhtari, representative of Wafaqul Madaras Umair Abdul Aziz Nooristani, Khateeb Mohabat Khan Mosque Maulana Muhammad Tayab Qureshi, Prof. Dr Sara Safdar of Minority Commission, fomer MPA Wazir Zada of Kalash Community, members of different schools of thoughts, political and social personalities in large numbers.

The conference was addressed by the Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Intedfaith Harmony Chaudhry Salik Hussain and representatives of different schools of thoughts.

In his key note address, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Faisal Karim Kundi said that tolerance, respect, love and warmth were imperative for mutual coexistence, peace and interfaith harmony in society.

Congratulating the Ministry of Religious Affairs for successful conference on such important topic, the Governor said that presence of leadership and representatives of all schools of thoughts in this important conference strongly reflected their love, warmth and affection for each others, which is also the beauty of the province.

The conference of all faiths signified that we all are united for establishment of peace and devolopment of Pakistan, and that the mutual brotherhood, coexistence and strong social connections can guarantee our collective success.

The Governor said that our country carried a unique example of interfaith harmony and it is our collective responsibility to stop emergence of hatred and intolerance in society.

Expressing his deep concerns over incidents of terrorism, the Governor said that province was confronted to the monster challenge of terrorism and great responsibilities rest on leadership of all religious scholars to keep unite to frustrate the nefarious designs of terrorists.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor said that precious lives were lost during Kurrum conflict and we all have to play constructive role for the province's peace and stability.

He said that progress and development of all sectors including tourism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were linked with durable peace and it was right time to work together for prosperity of the province.

Faisal Karim Kundi said that Pakistan was our identity and protection of its honour and dignity was our prime duty.

Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain said that people of all schools of thoughts and minorities enjoy complete religious freedom in Pakistan.

He said that minorities has played signficant role in developing and prosperity of Pakistan and expressed the hope to work with more dedication to achieve economic heights.

The Federal Minister said that promotion of interfaith harmony was imperative for durable peace and mutual coexistence.

He emphasized that fostering interfaith harmony is crucial for establishing lasting peace and promoting mutual coexistence among diverse communities.

He stressed that understanding, respect, and collaboration between different religious groups are essential for creating a stable and inclusive society.

By encouraging dialogue and cooperation, the Minister highlighted the importance of dismantling religious prejudices and fostering an environment where individuals can live together peacefully despite their differences.

Such efforts, he pointed out, are vital for ensuring long-term social cohesion and unity in the nation.

Later, the religious deliberated on different aspects of interfaith harmony and presented proposals.

APP/fam-ash