KP Governor, CM, Amir Muqam Strongly Condemn Swat Blast

Faizan Hashmi Published April 25, 2023 | 12:40 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2023 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Ghulam Ali and caretaker Chief Minister Azam Khan here on Monday night strongly condemned the blast at the counter-terrorism department station at Kabal Swat and directed the hospital's administration to provide the best medical facilities to the injured.

The Governor expressed solidarity with the heirs of police victims and the eternal peace of the martyred cops and others.

The Governor said the sacrifices of the police martyrs would not go to waste.

They prayed to Allah Almighty to grant courage to the victim's families to bear this irreparable loss with patience.

Engr Amir Muqam, Adviser to the prime Minister also condemned the blast and directed the hospital's administration to provide the best medical facilities to the injured.

He prayed for the eternal peace of the dead victims and the early recovery of the injured.

