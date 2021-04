(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakthunkhwa Governor Shah Farman and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Wednesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here at the Governor House.

They discussed ongoing development projects in Khyber Pakthunkhwa, including the merged tribal districts, and others matters pertaining to the public welfare.