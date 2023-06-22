Open Menu

KP Governor, CM Call On President

Muhammad Irfan Published June 22, 2023 | 06:40 PM

KP Governor, CM call on President

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali and caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan called on President Dr Arif Alvi here at the Governor House on Thursday.

Overall law and order situation in the province, besides administrative, financial and development affairs, especially of the merged tribal districts came under discussion during the meeting.

Difficulties and problems confronted by tribal people after the merger and the measures taken for their resolution under the law and the Constitution were also discussed.

During the meeting, matters related to financial and administrative issues of the KP's public sector universities also figured in the discussion.

