KP Governor, CM call on Prime Minister ; Ghazanfar Bilour joins PTI

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman and Chief Minister Mehmood Khan called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman and Chief Minister Mehmood Khan called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Tuesday.

Renowned political figure from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghazanfar Bilour, who was also present in the meeting, announced to join Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The Prime Minister welcomed Ghazanfar Bilour in the PTI.

During the meeting, political situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, progress of the ongoing development projects and the measures taken to improve governance in the province were also discussed.