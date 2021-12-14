UrduPoint.com

KP Governor, CM Call On Prime Minister ; Ghazanfar Bilour Joins PTI

Umer Jamshaid 36 seconds ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 09:14 PM

KP Governor, CM call on Prime Minister ; Ghazanfar Bilour joins PTI

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman and Chief Minister Mehmood Khan called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman and Chief Minister Mehmood Khan called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Tuesday.

Renowned political figure from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghazanfar Bilour, who was also present in the meeting, announced to join Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The Prime Minister welcomed Ghazanfar Bilour in the PTI.

During the meeting, political situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, progress of the ongoing development projects and the measures taken to improve governance in the province were also discussed.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Progress From

Recent Stories

SEHA urges children to adopt healthy life style

SEHA urges children to adopt healthy life style

1 second ago
 NATO Secretary General to Meet With Ukrainian Pres ..

NATO Secretary General to Meet With Ukrainian President on December 16

36 seconds ago
 Three shops sealed for profiteering, fine imposed ..

Three shops sealed for profiteering, fine imposed on brick kilns

39 seconds ago
 Qadri for strengthening fraternal relations with Q ..

Qadri for strengthening fraternal relations with Qatar

40 seconds ago
 CPO visits HFH to inquire about health of injured ..

CPO visits HFH to inquire about health of injured cops

42 seconds ago
 Covid, conflict and climate worsening hunger in Af ..

Covid, conflict and climate worsening hunger in Africa: report

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.