KP, Governor, CM chair law, order meeting

DI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Syed Arshad Hussain Shah and Governor Ghulam Ali on Wednesday visited DI Khan and chaired a high level meeting on law and order situation in the division.

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry and Inspector General of Police Akhtar Hayat Khan Gandapur Commissioner Dera were also present in the meeting.

In the meeting, the law and order situation was reviewed in the context of the unfortunate incident of terrorism in the district.

A briefing was given by the concerned authorities on the overall security situation in DI Khan division various aspects of the previous day's incident and the action plan of the law enforcement agencies to maintain law and order in the area.

It was said that during the year 2023, the police and other relevant agencies conducted 194 intelligence-based operations in DI Khan, and arrested 54 terrorists while 55 were killed in encounters.

On this occasion, the CM strongly condemned the incident of terrorism in DI Khan the other day and said that the attack on the security forces was a very unpleasant incident and highly condemnable.

He said that such cowardly incidents could not demoralize the security forces and the people. "The entire nation stands united with the security forces in the war against terrorism. We are proud of the sacrifices of the Pakistan Army."

Governor Ghulam Ali said that the Pakistan Army always bravely fought the cowardly acts of terrorists and repulsed many attacks, adding that terrorists could never succeed in their nefarious designs.

Later, the Caretaker Chief Minister and Governor along with Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar visited CMH DI Khan and visited the security personnel who were injured in the terrorist attack and prayed for their speedy recovery.

