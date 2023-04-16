KP Governor, CM condole demise of Mufti Abdul Shakoor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali and Caretaker Chief Minister, Muhammad Azam Khan have condoled the sad demise of the Federal minister for religious affairs, Mufti Abdul Shakoor yesterday in a traffic mishap.

In the condolence messages, they paid rich tributes to the political and religious services of Abdul Shakoor and expressed sympathies with his family and highest place at Janatul Firdus.

The Governor underlined the need for a complete probe of the traffic incident, saying the political vacuum created after his death would hardly be fulfilled.