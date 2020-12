PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Governor Khyber Pakthunkhwa, Shah Farman and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan here on Monday visited the residence of member national assembly (MNA), Nasir Khan Musazai where he condoled with him over the sad demise of his brother.

They offered Fateha and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.