KP Governor, CM condole with Speaker KP Assembly

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Thursday condoled with Speaker Provincial Assembly Mushtaq Ghani over the sad demise of his mother-in-law.

In the separate messages, they expressed sympathies with the Speaker and bereaved family and prayed courage to bear the loss with fortitude and eternal peace for the departed soul.

Meanwhile the funeral prayer of mother-in-law of Mushtaq Ghani was offered in College Ground in Abbottabad which was attended by provincial ministers Dr Amjad Ali and Haji Qalandar Lodhi, MNA Ali Khan Jadoon, MPAs, local elders and general public in large number.