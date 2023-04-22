KP Governor, CM congratulate people on Eid

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2023 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali here Saturday congratulated the nation and people of the province on the joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

In a Eid message, the Governor said that on this day of happiness, "We should not forget our martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country." The Governor said that "We should not forget families of Police Lines mosque martyrs and all those who laid their lives for the security of the motherland.

Congratulating expatriate Pakistanis, he said that this joyous day reflects the unity of Muslim Ummah and the mutual bonds of love and warmth among Muslims living across the globe.

He said "We should also express gratitude to the Allah Almighty on this day for His countless blessings, adding that it is our duty to help the poor, destitute, needy and include them in the festivities of Eid-ul-Fitr.

He also urged people to pray for prosperity, progress and peace for the country in Eid congregations.

The caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam also congratulated people on Eidul Fitr.