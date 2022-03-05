UrduPoint.com

KP Governor, CM, Corps Commander Visits Imambargah Hussainabad In Kohati Gate

Faizan Hashmi Published March 05, 2022 | 05:30 PM

KP Governor, CM, Corps Commander visits Imambargah Hussainabad in Kohati Gate

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and Corps Commander Peshawar Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed on Saturday visited Imambargah Hussainabad at Kohati Gate.

During their visit, they expressed condolences and sympathy to the Shia leaders on the tragedy of Kocha Risaldar blast wherein 57 people lost their lives and more than 200 other injured.

They also prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed souls in peace and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

The governor strongly condemned the incident and expressed his determination to fight together to eradicate terrorism from the country.

The incident is extremely tragic and an attempt to undermine national unity, the governor said. The enemy's motives behind such incidents must be understood, he added.

"We have to show unity to thwart the nefarious intentions of the country's enemy," Shah Farman said.

The purpose of coming here today is to offer Fateha for the martyrs, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said. The damage of this tragedy could not be repaired, the chief minister added. "But the perpetrators of this incident will be brought to justice in any case," he maintained.

The chief minister is working to reach out to the culprits and ensure that such incidents are prevented in future, he added.

"We will learn from the mistakes that have been made and plan ahead," Mahmood Khan said, adding, "Steps are being taken to make the security of places of worship foolproof.

We will work together to thwart the elements who are trying to fan sectarianism in the country," the chief minister said.

He said it was a difficult war which could be won through unity among the nation.

The security forces, government and people were committed to eradicate this scourge of terrorism, said Corps Commander Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed on this occasion during his meeting with Shia leaders.

To this end, coordination among all institutions was being further improved, said Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed. He said all the resources would be utilized to ensure law and order in the country and thwart the nefarious intentions of the enemy.

The leaders of Imamia Jirga thanked the Governor, Chief Minister and Corps Commander Peshawar for the condolences.

Expressing determination to further strengthen national unity and consensus to thwart the nefarious aims of the enemy, they said no political party would be allowed to do politics over this tragic incident, Imamia Jirga leaders said on this occasion.

Meanwhile, Corps Commander Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed also visited Lady Reading Hospital. The Corps Commander inspected the injured in the Kocha Risaldar tragedy being treated at the hospital. The Corps Commander Peshawar Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed appreciated the courage of the wounded.

Related Topics

Injured Peshawar Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Martyrs Shaheed Jirga Law And Order Visit Reading All From Government Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Sheikh Rashid says three accused involved in Pesha ..

Sheikh Rashid says three accused involved in Peshawar suicide

20 minutes ago
 Russia announces limited ceasefire in Ukraine

Russia announces limited ceasefire in Ukraine

1 hour ago
 Sonakshi snubs social media users over marriage ru ..

Sonakshi snubs social media users over marriage rumours with Salman Khan

2 hours ago
 Veteran actor Masood Akhtar passes away

Veteran actor Masood Akhtar passes away

4 hours ago
 Thai police rules out foul play in death of Austra ..

Thai police rules out foul play in death of Australian cricket superstar Shane W ..

4 hours ago
 Test 2nd Day: Pakistan marches on as Azhar Ali mak ..

Test 2nd Day: Pakistan marches on as Azhar Ali makes century in first Test again ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>