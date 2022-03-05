KP Governor, CM, Corps Commander visits Imambargah Hussainabad in Kohati Gate

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and Corps Commander Peshawar Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed on Saturday visited Imambargah Hussainabad at Kohati Gate.

During their visit, they expressed condolences and sympathy to the Shia leaders on the tragedy of Kocha Risaldar blast wherein 57 people lost their lives and more than 200 other injured.

They also prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed souls in peace and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

The governor strongly condemned the incident and expressed his determination to fight together to eradicate terrorism from the country.

The incident is extremely tragic and an attempt to undermine national unity, the governor said. The enemy's motives behind such incidents must be understood, he added.

"We have to show unity to thwart the nefarious intentions of the country's enemy," Shah Farman said.

The purpose of coming here today is to offer Fateha for the martyrs, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said. The damage of this tragedy could not be repaired, the chief minister added. "But the perpetrators of this incident will be brought to justice in any case," he maintained.

The chief minister is working to reach out to the culprits and ensure that such incidents are prevented in future, he added.

"We will learn from the mistakes that have been made and plan ahead," Mahmood Khan said, adding, "Steps are being taken to make the security of places of worship foolproof.

We will work together to thwart the elements who are trying to fan sectarianism in the country," the chief minister said.

He said it was a difficult war which could be won through unity among the nation.

The security forces, government and people were committed to eradicate this scourge of terrorism, said Corps Commander Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed on this occasion during his meeting with Shia leaders.

To this end, coordination among all institutions was being further improved, said Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed. He said all the resources would be utilized to ensure law and order in the country and thwart the nefarious intentions of the enemy.

The leaders of Imamia Jirga thanked the Governor, Chief Minister and Corps Commander Peshawar for the condolences.

Expressing determination to further strengthen national unity and consensus to thwart the nefarious aims of the enemy, they said no political party would be allowed to do politics over this tragic incident, Imamia Jirga leaders said on this occasion.

Meanwhile, Corps Commander Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed also visited Lady Reading Hospital. The Corps Commander inspected the injured in the Kocha Risaldar tragedy being treated at the hospital. The Corps Commander Peshawar Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed appreciated the courage of the wounded.