KP Governor, CM direct to submit report of Torkhum landslides losses

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali and Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan on Wednesday jointly visited the landslides site at Torkham Khyber district and directed the authorities concerned to expedite relief operations there.

The Governor and CM directed immediate shifting of cranes from other areas for speedy removal of landslides' wreckage and reiterated that negligence in relief activities would not be tolerated.

They said such challenges come on nations history and we have to face such natural disasters with wisdom and patience rather emotionalism.

They also reviewed ongoing relief activities on Torkham road where landslides fell on the cargo containers where officials of the district administration briefed them about humans and financial losses.

The governor and caretaker CM directed the Khyber administration, Rescue 1122 and other concerned departments to further speed up relief operations, shifting of cranes, and removal of landslides debris from roadside.

They also met with tribal elders, tehsil chairman, Said Nawaz Afridi, business community representative Syed Jawad Kazmi and transports union members besides representatives of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

They told the governor and chief minister that such incidents of landslides have also been reported in the past besides loss of life and properties, and that the people of the area were already informed about possibilities of the yesterday landslides during rains that was overlooked.

They demanded for inclisive measures to counter landsliding on Pak-Afghan road to avoid such incidents in future besides establishment of well equipped Emergency Unit at Torkham border and compensation package to the victims.

They said they consider helping the affected people as their duties and every possible assistance to be provided to the affected besides taking measures to avoid such incidents in future.

Besides compensations to the deceased, he said that emergency point with facilities of fire brigade and ambulance etc would be setup besides an alternative road for retrieval and shifting of the trapped cranes.

They directed the Khyber administration to prepare report of humans and properties losses and submit it earliest.

The tribal elders and residents of the area thanked the Governor and CM for arrival and issued necessary orders to the concerned departments for resolution of all their problems.