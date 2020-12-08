UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Governor, CM For Early Completion Of Development Projects In Merged Districts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 03:25 PM

KP Governor, CM for early completion of development projects in merged districts

The Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Tuesday jointly chaired a high level meeting and reviewed progress on ongoing development projects in former Frontier Region (FR) and present sub-divisions of Peshawar and Koha

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :The Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Tuesday jointly chaired a high level meeting and reviewed progress on ongoing development projects in former Frontier Region (FR) and present sub-divisions of Peshawar and Kohat.

They directed the quarters concerned to ensure completion of all the development projects within stipulated time without compromising on quality of work. The departments were also asked to review progress on all development projects on fortnightly basis.

Speaking on the occasion the Governor said that the development projects in all the sub-division of the merged districts would address sense of deprivation among tribal people and usher a new era of development and prosperity there.

The Chief Minister Mahmood Khan assured that all available resources would be utilized to complete the development projects in the merged districts, adding that KP government was committed to carrying out fast pace development projects in the tribal districts.

Related Topics

Peshawar Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Kohat Progress National University All Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Woman official accuses KEMU VC of sexual harassmen ..

11 minutes ago

Rescue service 1122 conducts awareness session on ..

2 minutes ago

Norwegian Air to seek bankruptcy protection in Nor ..

2 minutes ago

US Secretary of Commerce Calls China Principal Mil ..

2 minutes ago

Kremlin Says Killing of Teacher in France Cannot B ..

2 minutes ago

GSP compiling borehole log-data, technical report ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.