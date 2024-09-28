KP Governor, CM, IGP urged to take notice of armed robberies on highways, CPEC in DI Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) Once known for peace, hospitality and sweet regional language of Saraki, the DI Khan district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is now considered an unsafe city due to an increase in street crimes, armed robberies on highways and near Yarik Motorway toll plaza.

Although it was the native district of the KP Chief Minister, Governor and the provincial police chief but armed robberies on highways and near Yarik Motorway toll plaza have become a routine matter here.

People avoid travelling to DI Khan from other cities including Islamabad, Karachi, Quetta, Peshawar, Tank in the afternoon while using highways or the part of Abdul Khel Toll Plaza on CPEC Western Route in DI Khan due to frequent armed robberies.

It is pertinent to mention here that DI Khan city is strategically located at a very important place linking the three provinces Sindh, Balochistan and Punjab with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The transporters normally use to go to other cities of the country via DI Khan due to shortest route and peaceful people of the area.

Unfortunately, in the last few months the security situation in the district have became hostile as due to frequent armed robberies on highways and CPEC western route in DI Khan.

The groups of militants often block the roads and rob the drivers, passengers at gun point on CPEC western route and on highways. In many cases they directly opened fire at vehicles and killed passengers over resistance.

Despite repeated FIRs, protests by passengers and transporters the police have failed to provide security to the people.

The Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi has said that peace and security was the prime responsibility of the Provincial government which has miserably failed to deliver.

He said that the security situation in the entire province was unsatisfactory and people were having senses of insecurity.

He said that the CM should concentrate on the problems of people instead of holding public gatherings.

Kundi said that he had recently written a letter to KP CM over security threats and other issues in the province and called for collaborative actions.

