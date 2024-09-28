- Home
- Pakistan
- KP Governor, CM, IGP urged to take notice of armed robberies on highways, CPEC in DI Khan
KP Governor, CM, IGP Urged To Take Notice Of Armed Robberies On Highways, CPEC In DI Khan
Faizan Hashmi Published September 28, 2024 | 04:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) Once known for peace, hospitality and sweet regional language of Saraki, the DI Khan district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is now considered an unsafe city due to an increase in street crimes, armed robberies on highways and near Yarik Motorway toll plaza.
Although it was the native district of the KP Chief Minister, Governor and the provincial police chief but armed robberies on highways and near Yarik Motorway toll plaza have become a routine matter here.
People avoid travelling to DI Khan from other cities including Islamabad, Karachi, Quetta, Peshawar, Tank in the afternoon while using highways or the part of Abdul Khel Toll Plaza on CPEC Western Route in DI Khan due to frequent armed robberies.
It is pertinent to mention here that DI Khan city is strategically located at a very important place linking the three provinces Sindh, Balochistan and Punjab with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The transporters normally use to go to other cities of the country via DI Khan due to shortest route and peaceful people of the area.
Unfortunately, in the last few months the security situation in the district have became hostile as due to frequent armed robberies on highways and CPEC western route in DI Khan.
The groups of militants often block the roads and rob the drivers, passengers at gun point on CPEC western route and on highways. In many cases they directly opened fire at vehicles and killed passengers over resistance.
Despite repeated FIRs, protests by passengers and transporters the police have failed to provide security to the people.
The Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi has said that peace and security was the prime responsibility of the Provincial government which has miserably failed to deliver.
He said that the security situation in the entire province was unsatisfactory and people were having senses of insecurity.
He said that the CM should concentrate on the problems of people instead of holding public gatherings.
Kundi said that he had recently written a letter to KP CM over security threats and other issues in the province and called for collaborative actions.
APP/adi
Recent Stories
Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi fan
PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, entry points blocked
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 September 2024
Experts for innovative solutions to Pakistan’s water crisis
UHS declares MDCAT 2024 results: Two female students ace with 99.5% marks
PM Shehbaz urges immediate halt to Gaza atrocities in UN address
Govt committed to implement e-procurement system: Mujtaba
Got impressed by husband’s prayers for Junaid Jamshed, says Sana Khan
PM emphasizes to deepen Pakistan-US trade ties
Lt Gen Muhammad Ali appointed as Secretary defence
Note 60 Launches Today for PKR 26,999 with Industry’s Only 24-Month Warranty, ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Seven power pilferers booked2 minutes ago
-
Two arrested for illegal petrol sale2 minutes ago
-
CM praises PM UNGA address2 minutes ago
-
Citizen welcome start of zoo project in Sargodha12 minutes ago
-
Meeting reviews anti-smog measures21 minutes ago
-
94 new dengue cases reported across Punjab21 minutes ago
-
Choose Truth; World News Day marked today21 minutes ago
-
Three girls go missing in DG Khan22 minutes ago
-
Rabies kills 59,000 persons globally; call for collaborated efforts to end deadly virus22 minutes ago
-
Hot weather forecast for Sindh31 minutes ago
-
NAB Lahore arranges open court, assures affectees of compensation31 minutes ago
-
Japanese Ambassador calls on Nawaz, Maryam31 minutes ago