KP Governor, CM jointly inaugurates long awaiting Och Canal project in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Monday paid jointly visit to Warsak Pump House Jamrud and formally inaugurated up-gradation of existing pump house under the remodeling of Warsak canals System project.

Both the dignitaries also inaugurated installation of two new pumps under the mentioned project to rehabilitate Warsak canals system commonly known as Och Nehr in Peshawar District.

The two pumps have been installed and now will ready to work while the remaining three pumping units would be installed by March 2021. It was said that upon completion of all the units it would discharge 290 Cusecs Water to Warsak canal System that would provide water to Och Nehr in all season, both dignitaries were informed during a briefing on the project.

On this occasion, the Governor appreciated the project and said it would irrigate the land of local people which was lying barren due to insufficient water supply adding that Och Nehr remained without water for past so many decades due to which thousand acres of land was become barren.

The Governor while acknowledging the initiative Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said that it was best project of public interest and hoped that this initiative would ultimately change bring prosperity in the area.

He said that project was delayed a little owing to corona pandemic and lockdown in different countries but as soon the situation improved the project had been completed.

The Ceremony was also attended by Secretary Irrigation Department Nizam-ud-Din, Commissioner Peshawar Riaz Mehsud, Deputy Commissioner Khyber and Irrigation department officials.