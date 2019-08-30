KP Governor, CM lead a big rally to express solidarity with Kashmiris of IOK

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :On the call of Prime Minister Imran Khan, a big rally under leadership of Khyber Pakthunkhwa Governor Shah Farman and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan was taken out from Khyber Pakthunkhwa Assembly and marched on Khyber Road to express solidarity with the oppressed people of Indian Occupied Kashmir.

The rally was taken out from KP Assembly to Secretariat Chowk was also attended by Speaker KP Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani, Provincial Ministers, advisers and special assistants to the Chief Minister, MPAs, civil society, government employees, officials of civil secretariat, students, academicians and others people in large numbers.

The participants were holding placards and banners carrying different slogans such as 'Kashmir will become part of Pakistan and Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan. The speakers raised slogans such as stopping cruelty, human rights abuses, extra judicial killings and ending the long siege and curfew in IoK and urged UN and international community to take notice of it.

The participants of the rally expressed complete solidarity with oppressed and innocent Kashmiris of IoK in wake of abrogation of article 370 by the India and demanded of the UN Security Council to implement its resolutions on Kashmir.

The people of all districts of Khyber Pakthunkhwa and erstwhile Fata took out rallies and processions under aegis of district administrations to express solidarity with people of IoK.

They were holding placards and banners with different slogans like 'Kashmir Baney Ga Pakistan and Imran Khan Qadam Bharo Hum Tumharay Sath Hain.

Big rallies and protest demonstrations were taken out in Charsadda, Nowshera, Swat, Abbottabad, DI Khan, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Khyber tribal district, Kohat, Hangu, Mardan, Swabi, Haripur, Mohmand, Bajaur, Malakand, Dir Lower, Dir Upper, Orakzai, Chitral, Buner, Lakki Marwat and other districts where the speakers assured full support to the people of the held valley.

The speakers said illegal action of India to abolish special status of IoK was not acceptable and Pakistanis are standing with people of occupied Kashmir in their just struggle for self-determination.

They strongly condemned human rights abuses, extra judicial killings and unending brutalities in IoK and urged international community to take notice of the long siege and curfew in the held valley.