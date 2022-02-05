KP Governor, CM lead Kashmir Solidarity Day rally

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Saturday led a rally in the provincial metropolis to express solidarity with innocent Kashmiris suffering from worst atrocities by Indian forces in the occupied Kashmir.

The rally brought out in connection with the Kashmir Solidarity Day, was attended by parliamentarians, government officials, elites, students and a large number of people.

The participants were holding placards and banners inscribed with slogans to highlight the miseries inflicted by Indian forces on the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). They also chanted anti-India slogans.

Addressing the rally, the KP chief minister expressed unwavering support and solidarity with the Kashmiris, saying Pakistan fully supported the Kashmiris' struggle for their right of self determination.

The international community and human rights organisations should take notice of Indian oppression in Kashmir and take measures to resolve the Kashmir issue according to the wishes of people living in occupied valley, he added.

Mahmood Khan said peace in the region could not be established unless the Kashmir issue was not resolved. "We support the Kashmiri people in their struggle to get freedom."He said Prime Minister Imran Khan has raised the Kashmir issue at every international forum, and the government would continue its moral, political and diplomatic support to the Kashmiris in their just struggle for freedom