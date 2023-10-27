Open Menu

KP Governor, CM Led Central Protest Rally Condemning India's Illegal Annexation Of IIOJK

Faizan Hashmi Published October 27, 2023 | 01:20 PM

KP Governor, CM led central protest rally condemning India's illegal annexation of IIOJK

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2023) The central protest rally led by KP Governor Haji Ghulam Ali and caretaker Chief Minister, Muhammad Azam Khan here on Friday strongly condemned an illegal annexation of Indian illegally Occupied Jummu and Kashmir (IIOJK) by India on October 27, 1947.

The rally attended by people from all walks of life, was started from the Chief Minister Secretariat and culminated at Governor House Peshawar.

Besides others, the rally was also attended by the caretaker ministers, advisers, officials, civil society and students in large number.

The participants holding placards and banners condemned state terrorism, human rights  abuses and repression at IIOJK and expressed solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiris of the held valley.

The rally also condemned the illegal revoking of the special status of IIOJK by the fascist Modi regime on August 5, 2019 and human rights violations at the occupied territory.

The rally urged the United Nations Security Council to implement its resolutions on Kashmir and press the Modi government to give the right of self-determination to Kashmiris as promised to them by UNO.

The road to peace in South Asia was passing through Kashmir and resolution of this long lingering issue was must for lasting peace in the held valley.

Later, the rally was dispersed peacefully.

