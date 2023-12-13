Open Menu

KP Governor, CM Review Law & Order Situation After DI Khan Attack

Muhammad Irfan Published December 13, 2023 | 10:16 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah and Governor Haji Ghulam Ali, on Wednesday, paid a visit to district D.I Khan where they reviewed law and order situation.

They were also accompanied by the Chief Secretary Nadim Aslam Chaudhry and IGP Akhtar Hayat Khan Gandapur. Both the dignitaries jointly chaired a meeting regarding law and order, held at the office of commissioner D.I Khan.

The meeting reviewed in detail the law and order situation in the context of a terrorist attack that took place in DI Khan the other day. The concerned authorities on the occasion, briefed the participants about the overall security situation in DI Khan and various aspects of the previous day's incident as well as proposed action plan by the law enforcement agencies to maintain law and order in DI Khan.

It was informed that during the year 2023, police and other relevant agencies carried out some 194 Intelligence-based Operations, during which a total of 55 terrorists were killed and 54 were arrested.

The caretaker Chief Minister Arshad Hussain Shah strongly condemned the incident of terrorism and said that targeting security forces is an inhuman and heinous act, adding that such cowardly attacks cannot demoralize our security forces and the people; the entire nation is standing by security forces in the war against terrorism and we are proud of sacrifices of the Pakistan Army.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali said that the Pakistan Army has always bravely faced the cowardly acts of terrorists and repulsed them. Terrorists will never be able to succeed in their nefarious purpose and the entire nation stands by its forces.

