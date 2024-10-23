KP Governor, CM Sindh, Jam Kamal Agreed On Enhancing Inter-provincial Cooperation
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 23, 2024 | 03:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) An important meeting took place here on Wednesday among Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi, Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah, and Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan.
The discussion focused on enhancing inter-provincial cooperation, economic recovery, and industrial development.
The Primary aim of the meeting was to promote inter-provincial harmony and strengthen mutual collaboration among the provinces.
During the meeting, Governor Kundi emphasized the need for industrial growth in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and its crucial role in the national economy, saying that inter-provincial cooperation is essential for stabilizing the economy.
He urged Commerce Minister Jam Kamal to capitalize on the numerous trade opportunities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, suggesting the organization of international trade exhibitions to attract both domestic and foreign investors. This, he said, would not only boost trade in the province but also enhance its global image.
The three leaders agreed on adopting a joint strategy for national development and economic enhancement.
They underscored the importance of improving cooperation across various sectors to foster provincial growth and stabilize the national economy.
